Are Republican Voters Enthused? Check Out The Overflow Crowd At Trump’s Latest Rally (VIDEO)

We’re less than four weeks away from the midterm elections, which is usually a cause for celebration for the minority party, but is that much-hyped Blue Wave coming? In the end, it all comes down to voter turnout which is driven by voter enthusiasm.

Massive overflow crowd tonight in Erie, Pennsylvania. THANK YOU to everyone who came out and joined us. Together, we are MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/FkPNNVpccX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 11, 2018

So how are Trump’s 2018 get-out-the-vote rallies going? They look very familiar. They are sold-out everywhere, with people waiting in lines for hours to get in and willing to hang around outside for the rally even if they don’t. Here’s video posted by Trump of the overflow crowd at his rally in Erie, Pennsylvania on Wednesday- READ MORE

According to Real Clear Politics’ average of the key polls, only seven Senate seats are true “toss ups” — and to take control of the chamber, the Democrats have to win all seven. To make matters worse for Democrats, the so-called “Kavanaugh effect” appears to be real and seems to particularly impacting a few of those toss-up seats.

RCP currently gives Republicans 49 seats that are either “safe” or not up for reelection. Prior to the Kavanaugh allegations, that number was 47. Meanwhile, the Democrats safely have 44 seats, which means they need to win all seven of the remaining toss ups to gain the 51-seat majority in the Senate. Post-Kavanaugh, that prospect is looking less and less likely.

Tennessee’s open seat is one of those “toss ups,” but surging support for Republican Marsha Blackburn is moving it rapidly in the direction of “leaning” Republican. Democrat Phil Bredesen once enjoyed a five-point lead, but after the Kavanaugh chaos, multiple polls show Blackburn leading by a significant margin. A Fox News poll found Blackburn ahead by 5 points last week, while a CBS News/YouGov poll found her leading by 8 points. A New York Times Upshot poll this week found Blackburn ahead by 14 points.

Bredesen created a stir when he came out in support of Kavanaugh before the vote. Many have interpreted it as a political ploy, with a recent undercover video suggesting as much, but it appears to not have worked in his favor, with many Democrats expressing disgust at the move. – READ MORE