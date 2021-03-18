Are Pro-Trump Border Patrol Agents ‘Sabotaging’ Biden Administration Immigration Policies?

It was bound to happen. The conspiracy theories of Trump administration loyalists burrowing deep into the Biden administration to sabotage his policies were inevitable once Biden proved he wasn’t up to the task of governing. Some excuse had to be found to distract from the incompetence and this one’s a no-brainer.

In truth, there’s only a small number of government employees who are holdovers from the previous regime that leave their positions. The permanent bureaucracy dominates. The Border Patrol is one of the few agencies that backed Donald Trump in the election so they’re a likely target for conspiracy theories about “sabotaging” the current president’s response to the border crisis.

Actually, if the Border Patrol really is sabotaging the Biden administration, it’s getting a ton of help from Biden himself.

“This is a planned, coordinated attempt to sabotage the Biden administration,” said Jenn Budd, a former Border Patrol agent-turned-immigrant rights activist who works with the Southern Border Communities Coalition.

The Independent:

Budd continued on to say that the same people who responsible for harsh treatment of migrants during the Trump era are still in charge: “They do this on purpose. And none of that has changed in the management has not changed at all. But the same people who separated families and created the last crisis are doing it again.” But it’s not just Border Patrol management who are undermining the Biden administration’s attempts to roll back Trump-era immigration policies. It’s also those in charge of the labor union that represents rank-and-file agents, the National Border Patrol Council.

That would certainly be a novel approach to the concept of work: Border Patrol agents deliberately making their jobs 10 times harder by sabotaging their own agency? – READ MORE

