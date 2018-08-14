Archivist rejects Democrats’ demand for Kavanaugh documents

The National Archives is doubling down on its refusal to respond to Democratic requests for documents from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s White House tenure.

Archivist David Ferriero wrote in a letter to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (Calif.), the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, that it is the agency’s policy to only respond to requests from a committee chair, all of whom are Republicans.

“Accordingly, I am not in a position to change our understanding of the law or our practice in this particular instance,” said Ferriero, who was appointed by former President Obama.

Feinstein sent a letter to Ferriero last week asking him to reconsider the Archives decision not to respond to Democrat-only requests for Kavanaugh's documents. But she faced an uphill fight after Ferriero rebuffed a similar request from Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer(D-N.Y.).