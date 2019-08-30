April Ryan Pins Attention for Biden’s Phony War Story on Trump’s ‘Climate of Lies’ (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

CNN analyst April Ryan on Thursday came to the defense of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden after the Washington Post said a war story of his was false in nearly every detail.

Ryan appeared on CNN’s OutFront where she attempted to downplay the report by invoking President Donald Trump’s “climate of lies.” Host Jim Sciutto asked Ryan whether she believed the incorrect details in Biden’s story were “significant,” prompting her to acknowledge they were. But she immediately shifted the conversation to Trump.

“Jim, what you have to look at—we are in a climate of lies being thrown at us from the president of the United States, and we’re so hypersensitive about issues of lies,” Ryan said. “People who are prone to gaffes, we are now holding them to the same standard, putting a bright spotlight on—looking at it as a lie, like this president tells, versus saying, ‘Oh, that’s Joe Biden. He’s prone to gaffing.'” – READ MORE