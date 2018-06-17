True Pundit

Politics TV

April Ryan Actually Defended Sarah Sanders After Report She’s Leaving WH: ‘She Loves Her Job’ (VIDEO)

Posted on by
Share:

Despite their own tense moments, CNN contributor April Ryan defended White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders amid a report that she planned to leave her post in the Trump administration.

“I feel bad for Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” Ryan said Friday before noting that Sanders was probably upset that someone on her team leaked the story. “I know she takes this personally and she loves her job.”

Ryan indicated that although they’ve had their “public, interesting moments,” she wanted to defend Sanders because she was a “woman in this job.” Ryan speculated that Sanders had to “feel tough” in her position speaking to a room full of men. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

April Ryan Actually Defended Sarah Sanders After Report She's Leaving WH: 'She Loves Her Job'
April Ryan Actually Defended Sarah Sanders After Report She's Leaving WH: 'She Loves Her Job'

"I feel bad for Sarah Huckabee Sanders."

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review

 

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: