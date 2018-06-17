April Ryan Actually Defended Sarah Sanders After Report She’s Leaving WH: ‘She Loves Her Job’ (VIDEO)

Despite their own tense moments, CNN contributor April Ryan defended White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders amid a report that she planned to leave her post in the Trump administration.

“I feel bad for Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” Ryan said Friday before noting that Sanders was probably upset that someone on her team leaked the story. “I know she takes this personally and she loves her job.”

Ryan indicated that although they’ve had their “public, interesting moments,” she wanted to defend Sanders because she was a “woman in this job.” Ryan speculated that Sanders had to “feel tough” in her position speaking to a room full of men. – READ MORE

