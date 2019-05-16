Apprehensions up 42% on NORTHERN border as Mexicans, Central Americans try to enter US from Canada

The overwhelming surge of illegal immigrants on the U.S.-Mexico border is drawing agents away from the northern border, where apprehensions are also increasing significantly.

Sault Ste. Marie Border Patrol Agent in Charge Henry Laxdal told WJFW apprehensions in the Detroit sector increased 42 percent between 2017 and 2018, though the numbers pale in comparison to the southern border crisis.

“Our operations are just completely different, every border environment that you face,” said Laxdal, who previously worked in the Tucson sector. “Right now, if you didn’t have the epidemic with these human caravans at the southern border, (the northern border) may be more of a focal point.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection data shows a total of 4,316 apprehensions across the entire northern border in 2018, and 1,930 in the Detroit sector, the busiest. For 2017, the total was 3,027, with 1,070 in the Detroit sector. – READ MORE