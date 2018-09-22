Apple Tracking User Calls and Emails to ‘Prevent Fraud’ with ‘Value Score’

Apple Is Claiming That It Tracks Its Device Owners’ Calls And Emails In Order To “prevent Fraud” By Assigning A “value Score” To Each Iphone And Ipad User.

While Apple has long been the champion of user privacy in many cases, by heavily encrypting its devices and even challenging the FBI when asked to unlock iPhones, the company’s latest announcement seems to paint them in a different light. The tech giant has now revealed in an update to the iTunes Store & Privacy policy that users’ calls and emails will be monitored in order to assign a “value score” to the user and their devices.

The update to the iTunes policy reads: To help identify and prevent fraud, information about how you use your device, including the approximate number of phone calls or emails you send and receive, will be used to compute a device trust score when you attempt a purchase. The submissions are designed so Apple cannot learn the real values on your device. The scores are stored for a fixed time on our servers.

While a trust score could help to determine if purchases from an iTunes account are fraudulent, why Apple has to track users emails and phone calls to build this score is still unknown. The data from these interactions is sent to Apple but the privacy policy notes that “the company’s standard privacy abstracting techniques and retained only for a limited period, without any way to work backward from the score to user behavior. No calls, emails, or other abstractions of that data are shared with Apple.” – READ MORE

A federal judge in February 2016 asked Apple to help the FBI unlock an iPhone belonging to Syed Farook, who was responsible for the shootings in San Bernardino in December which left 14 people dead.

Via CNBC, The judge asked Apple to provide “reasonable technical assistance” to the U.S. authorities, which would require the technology giant to overhaul the system that disables the phone after 10 unsuccessful password attempts. Once this feature kicks in, all the data on the phone is inaccessible. Apple declined to help the FBI.

But in 2017 Apple and Facebook had no problem assisting Dirty Cop Robert Mueller in his witch hunt of the Trump campaign. Apple and Facebook readily provided information from Paul Manafort’s iCloud to the special counsel of angry Democrats.

Via Breitbart.com: Apple and Facebook are both former clients of Mueller’s consulting firm, with the former providing Paul Manafort’s iCloud data to Mueller’s team of lawyers. Hannity read, “Two of Mueller’s former clients are cooperating with the special counsel, Facebook [and] Apple. Mueller’s former client, the paragon of privacy Apple Inc. provided the special counsel with access to Paul Manafort’s iCloud despite making a public spectacle protecting the San Bernardino terrorist’s privacy. Mueller’s former client, and another paragon of privacy Facebook, may be cooperating with the special counsel voluntarily without a subpoena according to congressional testimony from CEO Mark Zuckerberg.” – READ MORE