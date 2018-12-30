Apple removes Christian ministry app following complaints by LGBT activists

Apple removed a Christian ministry’s app from its store after an LGBT group claimed it implied being gay was a sickness, according to published reports.

A gay rights group, Truth Wins Out, got the so-called ex-gay app removed after it convinced the tech giant that the app was “dangerous,” “bigoted” and “hateful.”

“The app falsely portrays being gay as an ‘addiction’, ‘sickness’, and ‘sin,'” the group argued in a Change.org petition, which had 356 supporters.

Living Hope Ministries of Arlington, Texas, told The Christian Post in an email that it was disappointed, but will continue its work.

In an NBC report, Chalette said the ministry only helps people who contact them first. They serve as a discipleship ministry and function much like a church, he said. – READ MORE