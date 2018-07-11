Apple or banana? CNN has a tough time identifying military uniforms

CNN posted this tweet Monday along with its story that immigrants are increasingly denied entry to the U.S. Army and a path to citizenship — something the media already screwed up after the Associated Press managed to make it sound like Trump was discharging enlisted soldiers just because they were immigrants who wanted to become citizens.

Immigrants are increasingly denied entry to the US Army and a path to citizenship https://t.co/W7an7nZSqW pic.twitter.com/cWU8I3Tb8Y — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 9, 2018

Um, that doesn’t look like any U.S. Army uniform we’ve seen.

If you’re going to pretend you care about our men & women in the service at least get whatever radical leftist intern you have running your social media image selection to learn the difference between the Army & Navy. — Paul M Winters (@RealPaulWinters) July 9, 2018

– READ MORE

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speaking on CNN as part of a panel reacting to President Trump’s nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, CNN senior legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin asked the panel to share the feelings of two observers of the process: Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama SCOTUS nominee Merrick Garland.

Toobin moaned, “Brett Kavanaugh is a judge on the D.C. Circuit. You know who the chief judge of the D.C. Circuit is? It’s Merrick Garland. How do you think he feels today? I mean, Merrick Garland is a class act. He’s moved on with his life, but the idea that he never got the moment that Kavanaugh is going to get.”

In addition to that maudlin moment, Toobin also stated that the other person whose feelings should be vicariously experienced was Hillary Clinton, asserting, “Hillary Clinton. I mean, Brett Kavanaugh made his name by investigating not just the Starr —not just Whitewater but the Monica Lewinsky part, the sexual details.”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1