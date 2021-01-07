Apple Maps Cancels Directions To DC As City Gears Up For Protests

Apple Maps is currently blocking directions into Washington D.C. ahead of anticipated mass protests coinciding with Tuesday’s counting of Electoral College votes. The company has blamed ‘current road conditions.’

This is for real… pic.twitter.com/6YXo1sCoVL — Jacki Hartford (@jackihart4d) January 5, 2021

Zero Hedge has confirmed the outage.

On Tuesday, Trump supporters began to fill the streets of DC ahead of what may become 48 hours of violent clashes with Antifa. According to the Washington Post, one Wednesday gathering was approved for up to 30,000 people, while multiple events on Tuesday began drawing large crowds downtown. – READ MORE

