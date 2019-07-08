Apple Legend Steve Wozniak: ‘Get Off Facebook’ (VIDEO)

Legendary Silicon Valley genius and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak warned Facebook users to find a way to get off the social media platform in a recent video.

In a recent video captured by TMZ at Reagan National Airport, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak warned Facebook users that the lack of privacy on the platform isn’t worth it for most users, adding “who knows if my cellphone is listening right now?”

Wozniak told TMZ: “There are many different kinds of people, and some the benefits of Facebook are worth the loss of privacy. But to many like myself, my recommendation is — to most people —you should figure out a way to get off Facebook.”

Wozniak further worried that the Masters of the Universe are becoming too powerful and it may be impossible to stop them. “But, everything about you… I mean, they can measure your heartbeat with lasers now, they can listen to you with a lot of devices. Who knows if my cellphone’s listening right now. Alexa has already been in the news a lot,” Woz said in the footage captured by TMZ. – READ MORE