Apple CEO Tim Cook: Ads That Track You Are ‘Creepy’

Apple Ceo Tim Cook Claimed In An Interview That Ads Which Track You Online Are “creepy.”

“To me it’s creepy when I look at something and all of a sudden it’s chasing me all the way across the web,” declared Cook. “I don’t like that.”

Despite claiming to be uncomfortable with advertisements that track users, Apple’s virtual assistant Siri, which can be found on most iPhones, has been criticized for the feature that allows it to be in a constant state of listening.

“The virtual assistant will always have an ear open, listening for users to summon it, ever ready to answer questions or to assist with certain tasks,” reported Business Insider in 2015. “Apple is basically making ‘passive listening’ technology a standard feature for Siri and the iPhone.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1