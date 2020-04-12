Apple And Google Join Forces To Track Your Movements During Coronavirus

In an effort to help contain the coronavirus pandemic, Tech goliaths Apple and Google have joined together to create software that would assist in contact tracing in order to alert people who have come in contact with people who have contracted COVID-19.
First, in May, both companies will release APIs that enable interoperability between Android and iOS devices using apps from public health authorities. These official apps will be available for users to download via their respective app stores.
Second, in the coming months, Apple and Google will work to enable a broader Bluetooth-based contact tracing platform by building this functionality into the underlying platforms. This is a more robust solution than an API and would allow more individuals to participate, if they choose to opt in, as well as enable interaction with a broader ecosystem of apps and government health authorities. Privacy, transparency, and consent are of utmost importance in this effort, and we look forward to building this functionality in consultation with interested stakeholders. We will openly publish information about our work for others to analyze. – READ MORE
