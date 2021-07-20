Appeals Court Keeps Pandemic Rules in Place for Florida-Based Cruise Ships

A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked a judge’s ruling that sided with a Florida lawsuit seeking to overturn the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) pandemic restrictions on cruise ships.

In a ruling on July 17 (pdf), a three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted a temporary stay in the case, effectively allowing the CDC’s guidelines for cruise operators to remain in place while the agency appeals a June decision by a district court that stated that the CDC exceeded its authority by imposing restrictions on the industry.

The state of Florida on April 8 sued the federal government over its prolonged shutdown of cruises, arguing that trips are being run safely in other parts of the world and the U.S. industry is on the brink of financial ruin, according to a 156-page suit filed in federal court and obtained by The Epoch Times.

The CDC ordered cruises to stop departing and returning to U.S. ports in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then on Oct. 30, 2020, the CDC imposed a four-phase conditional framework it said would allow the industry to gradually resume operations if certain thresholds were met. – READ MORE

