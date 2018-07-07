AP uses Anne Frank to take not-so-subtle immigration swipe at Trump

Pssst! Hey, AP … your hackish desperation is showing again:

Anne Frank's family twice tried to flee to the US to escape the Nazis but hit restrictive immigration roadblocks. https://t.co/5i8RcQAKWQ — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) July 6, 2018

Research suggests that the family of Anne Frank attempted to escape to the U.S., but their efforts were thwarted by America's restrictive immigration policy. https://t.co/Qv8XJI2Hxb pic.twitter.com/98XgOTj1pF — ABC News (@ABC) July 6, 2018

ABC News picked it up, too (and ran the AP’s story with less context) – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1