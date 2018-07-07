True Pundit

Politics

AP uses Anne Frank to take not-so-subtle immigration swipe at Trump

Posted on by
Share:

Pssst! Hey, AP … your hackish desperation is showing again:

ABC News picked it up, too (and ran the AP’s story with less context) – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

'Are you REALLY doing this?' AP uses Anne Frank to take not-so-subtle immigration swipe at Trump
'Are you REALLY doing this?' AP uses Anne Frank to take not-so-subtle immigration swipe at Trump

"Thought we were past the moronic Nazi comparisons, but they found a new angle."

twitchy.com twitchy.com
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: