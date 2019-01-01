AP Poll: Veterans Overall Approve of Trump and Handling of Border Security

A New Poll Shows That A Majority Of Veterans — Both Current And Former Service Members — Said They Approve Of The Job President Donald Trump Is Doing And Approve Of His Handling Of Border Security And Terrorism.

The poll said that 56 percent of veterans said they approved of the job he is doing as president, versus 43 percent of veterans who disapproved.

In addition, the poll showed that 62 percent of veterans approve of Trump’s handling of border security, and 51 percent think the Trump administration has made the country safer from terrorism.

The poll was conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago for the Associated Press and was published Saturday. More than 115,000 midterm voters — including more than 4,000 current and former service members — were surveyed.

Overall, 48 percent of veterans said Trump has the right temperament to serve as president, 59 percent say he is a strong leader, and 46 percent were more likely to say that Trump cared about “people like you.”- READ MORE