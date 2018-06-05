AOL: Trump’s Booming Economy Is Hurting The Poor

The New York Times itself, no fan of the Trump presidency, said in a headline, “We ran out of words to describe how good our jobs numbers are” after the May 2018 jobs report came out on Friday.

But according to an AOL story Saturday, “Poverty in the United States is extensive and is deepening under the Trump administration, whose policies seem aimed at removing the safety net from millions of poor while rewarding the rich, a UN human rights investigator has found.”

Phillip Alston, U.N. special rapporteur on extreme poverty, called on the U.S. to “provide solid social protection and address underlying problems rather than ‘punishing or imprisoning the poor,’” AOL reported.

“While welfare benefits and access to health insurance are being slashed, President Donald Trump’s tax reform has awarded ‘financial windfalls’ to the mega-rich and large companies, further increasing inequality,” Alston wrote in a report he will submit this month to the UN Human Rights Council.

Trump’s economic policies “seem deliberately designed to remove basic protections from the poorest, punish those who are not in employment and make even basic health care into a privilege to be earned rather than a right of citizenship,” Alston told AOL.

If Trump’s objective is to hurt the poor, he is not succeeding. The number of Americans in poverty peaked in 2013 at 43 million and has gone down since to 41 million. More than 3 million jobs have been created during the Trump administration, and 5 million workers have gotten pay hikes or bonuses. Walmart and Costco, two of the nation’s biggest employers, have raised their entry-level wage to $13 without government coercion. – READ MORE

