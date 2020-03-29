AOC’s Wild Rant Over $2 Trillion Stimulus That Gives ‘Crumbs’ Is One For The Ages (VIDEO)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a veritable temper tantrum on the House floor Friday as she argued that the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus only provided “crumbs” to the people.

Voicing her dismay in the debate leading up to a vote in which the House is expected to pass the measure, the New York Democrat took issue with the $500 billion in relief to businesses.

You know, those things that employ people.

“What did the Senate majority fight for?” AOC said, gesticulating wildly and even slamming her hands down on the podium from which she spoke. “One of the largest corporate bailouts with as few strings as possible in American history.”

Rep. @AOC: “What did the Senate majority fight for? One of the largest corporate bailouts with as few strings as possible in American history. Shameful!” pic.twitter.com/oLJJu6wUlG — The Hill (@thehill) March 27, 2020

“Shameful. The greed of that fight is wrong for crumbs for our families,” she concluded.

The display was reminiscent of one of those inflatable air dancers placed outside car dealerships to entice customers. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --