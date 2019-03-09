AOC’s fundraising email seeks money to defend self, Omar and Tlaib

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign arm sent out a fundraising plea minutes before Thursday’s House vote on an anti-hatred resolution, asking for dollars to defend her and liberal allies Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

“It’s official – AIPAC is coming after Alexandria, Ilhan and Rashida,” the email began, referring to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

“Rashida, Ilhan and Alexandria have at times dared to question our foreign policy, and the influence of money in our political system. And now, lobbying groups across the board are working to punish them for it.”

Question: "Do you think Congresswoman Omar was unfairly singled out?" Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: "You know, I think that things came down on her a little too hard." https://t.co/Osa3l6yEGg pic.twitter.com/qc6Ljk0Zm6 — The Hill (@thehill) March 7, 2019

The House passed a resolution Thursday afternoon condemning all forms of hatred after Omar made statements widely condemned as anti-Semitic.

The email quotes an “AIPAC activist” – Stephen Fiske – who had told the New York Times that the trio “will not be around in several years.” – READ MORE