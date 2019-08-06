AOC’s Ex-Chief of Staff Under FEC Investigation for Allegedly Funneling $1M to Dodge Campaign Disclosure Laws

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s (D-N.Y.) former chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti is in hot water with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC).

The congresswoman and her chief of staff have been the target of several FEC complaints alleging that organizations tied to the duo have been funneling money to dodge campaign disclosures.

(…)

Thompson’s probe spiraled into a web of FEC complaints all looking into Chakrabarti and his businesses, including Brand New Congress LLC, Brand New Congress PAC, and the Justice Democrats — a liberal activist group that Ocasio-Cortez and Chakrabarti founded.

The first complaint came from the Coolidge Reagan Foundation who demanded that the FEC look into the payments Chakrabarti made to Roberts. The second complaint came from the National Legal and Policy Center, who tracked payments from Chakrabarti’s LLC and PAC alleging that he funneled more than $1 million between the two to skirt campaign finance disclosures. – READ MORE