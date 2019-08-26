AOC’s constituents may struggle to talk to an actual human when they call her offices: ‘She has no plans to serve the people’

The Post called the offices of each of the 13 lawmakers representing New York City, and all the offices of each of those lawmakers had a person answering the phone — except Ocasio-Cortez’s offices. A congressional Democratic aide accused Ocasio-Cortez of not caring about her constituents.

“She has no plans to serve the people. That’s why she has no constituent services operation,” the aide told The Post. “If you’re a grandma in Queens who needs help with her Medicare and you call AOC’s ‘district office’ you get a recording that tells you to visit the website instead. What kind of elitist nonsense is that? Shameful, it’s all shameful.”

Calls to the Washington, D.C., office are filtered. Only callers with D.C. or New York City area codes have a chance at getting through; other callers are given an automated message that directs them to Ocasio-Cortez’s website.

Calls to her district office in Jackson Heights give constituents the option to press 2, and directs other callers to visit the website or send an email. Pressing 2 does not route the call to an aide or receptionist, however, it simply allows the caller to leave a message. – READ MORE