AOC: You Are Living in a ‘Dystopian, Capitalist Nightmare’ if You Think $15 Min Wage Is ‘Crazy, Socialist Agenda’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is not holding back when it comes to the discussion of whether or not to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour.

“Any person who thinks that a $15 minimum wage is the ‘crazy, socialist agenda’ is living in a dystopian, capitalist nightmare,” Ocasio-Cortez said during an MSNBC interview late Sunday.

She continued, “We should not prop that up. We should not continue that. People are sleeping in their cars.”

The New York lawmaker called it “deeply shameful” that it is being debated on raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Democratic lawmakers are pushing to have the $15 minimum wage hike in President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan. They are looking to increase the minimum wage to $15 by 2025. – READ MORE

