AOC warned by First Amendment attorneys against blocking folks on Twitter — she says she has every right

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has been warned by a group of attorneys from Columbia University that she cannot block people from Twitter because of her capacity as a public official.

The Democratic socialist firebrand is arguing that she has every right to cut off followers who she perceives as harassing her, but the representative from New York is tussling with the same group that successfully sued President Donald Trump over the same issue.

Columbia University’s Knight First Amendment Institute sued President Trump and a few other administration officials earlier this year, arguing that the president could not limit users from seeing his social media account because doing so was a violation of the First Amendment.

People are free to speak whatever classist, racist, false, misogynistic, bigoted comments they’d like. They do not have the right to force others to endure their harassment and abuse. ✌🏽 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 29, 2019

Just last month, the Second U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the plaintiffs, despite the president’s argument that his @realDonaldTrump handle was his personal account and that he has the freedom to block whomever he wants. – READ MORE