AOC wants White people to know they’re racist, even if they don’t think they are (VIDEO)

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her boyfriend Riley Roberts made a rare couple’s appearance over the weekend to discuss ways in which white people can combat racism.

Roberts, you see, is an authority on combatting racism because he is dating AOC, a woman of color. At least, we’re guessing that’s the takeaway here.

Anyway, AOC’s boo provided some helpful tips in their Instagram video, particularly noting that white people may be racist and just don’t know it.

AOC and boyfriend Riley Roberts discuss tips for “combating racism as a white person”https://t.co/LahjyfZs5X pic.twitter.com/SQrTtVHiOd — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 8, 2020

“It’s helpful and important to talk to other white people about racism, and I think a lot of people, they don’t want to be racist,” Roberts ponders. “They don’t think that they’re racist, but they also don’t know some of the things that they believe or say are and can be racist.” – READ MORE

