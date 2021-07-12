AOC Urges Illegal Aliens To Apply To Receive Your Tax Dollars Via Biden’s Child Tax Credit

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is now encouraging “eligible” illegal immigrants to apply for the child tax credit passed by Congress and signed by Biden in March. AOC held a press conference Thursday at an IRS office in New York City where she outlined what applicants need to do to make sure they get paid with tax dollars.

“These centers are also offering help to undocumented folks with eligible children,” AOC said.

“So any child with a Social Security number is eligible. Do not count yourself because a parent and guardian is undocumented. You just need your individual tax identification number, or your ITIN,” said AOC

“So please help us help you, help us help each other, and make sure you access the tools,” she added. “These checks are supposed to be hitting our bank accounts next week.”

“These payments represent the largest anti-poverty program in a generation!” AOC said excitedly during the presser. – READ MORE

