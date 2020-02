Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks Donald Trump is “scared” to call her names to her face.

The socialist congresswoman told the Breakfast Club on Tuesday that it’s easy for people to “drop a comment” online that they “would never say in real life.”

One of the hosts said Trump “threw some shots at you that he would never say to you. He called you a wack job.”

“Oh no, he wouldn’t,” Ocasio-Cortez responded. “Yeah, he never would. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --