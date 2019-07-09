AOC to face lawsuit over blocking Twitter users, following appeals court ruling on Trump

Former Democratic New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind told Fox News on Tuesday he’s preparing to sue Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for blocking users on Twitter based on their personal viewpoints, following a federal appeals court ruling barring President Trump from doing the same.

Asked where his lawsuit will be filed and whether other plaintiffs would be involved, Hikind told Fox News in an email, “All that’s being determined at the moment.”

“Most likely we will be only plaintiff, but [we will be] citing other examples,” Hikind continued. “The claim is same as one against Trump. She uses that account for political/policy commentary, so to shut a citizen off from her statements is a problem — as well as blocking me from petitioning her or seeking redress.”

Fox News is told the lawsuit likely would focus on Ocasio-Cortez’s popular and active @AOC account, which has more than 4.6 million followers. Ocasio-Cortez has maintained a much smaller and rarely used official account, @RepAOC, with only 171,000 followers, but has used her personal @AOC account to discuss politics and engage with constituents and colleagues regularly.

For example, the top post pinned to Ocasio-Cortez's @AOC feed on Tuesday stated, "A #GreenNewDeal is our plan for a world and a future worth fighting for." On July 5, she wrote to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, "Thank you, @SenSanders. It's an honor to work alongside you and the millions of other people fighting for education, healthcare, and a living wage as rights."


