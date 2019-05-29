AOC to Bartend for a Day to Advocate Policies That Closed Former Employer

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D, N.Y.) is set to bartend again for a day to advocate for policies that led to one of her former employers shutting down its business.

The freshman congresswoman will return to her district in New York City this Friday to “pour a few pints” and push for the federal Raise the Wage Act while showing support for “abolishing below-minimum wage” for tipped workers in the state, the New York Daily News reports. The exact location of the event, which was organized by the Restaurant Opportunities Centers United, a New York-based nonprofit that advocates for increased pay through its ONE FAIR WAGE campaign, will be announced later.

“We’re very grateful for our partnership with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who fully understands the struggles of these workers,” Saru Jayaraman, co-founder of Restaurant Opportunities Center United, told the Daily News of the event. “As a former tipped worker, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez can shed light on the importance of One Fair Wage to lift up these workers and their families.”

However, the very policies Ocasio-Cortez is set to draw attention to ultimately led to one of her former employers shuttering its own operations.


