AOC Suggests She May Seek Higher Office

Freshman Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), currently the youngest representative in the legislative branch, may be looking at even higher office in the future.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the democratic socialist congresswoman revealed that she doesn’t “know if I’m really going to be staying in the House forever, or if I do stay in the House, what that would look like.”

“I don’t see myself really staying where I’m at for the rest of my life,” she added, which could simply imply seeking a congressional leadership position or moving beyond the House of Representatives.

Back in January, New York Magazine reported that “people close” to Ocasio-Cortez discussed her possibly running for mayor of New York City in 2021, as a successor to Mayor Bill de Blasio, but the idea was ruled out.

While Ocasio-Cortez has drawn some buzz as a potential successor to either Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) or Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), comments she made to Vanity Fair suggest a role in a Democratic presidential administration. – READ MORE

