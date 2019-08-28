AOC suggests ‘informed’ millennials are first generation to protest government, forgets about the ‘60s

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made some bold claims in her latest Instagram Live video, suggesting millennials and Generation Z are better “informed” and more well-versed in history than past generations — and, apparently forgetting about the turbulent ’60s, are the first “willing to go to the streets” and challenge their government.

The New York Democratic congresswoman, who at 29 is a millennial herself, in a video that streamed live Tuesday night described how she thinks today’s young people are surpassing past generations.

AOC on Instagram live: “Young people are more informed and dynamic than their predecessors… they actually take time to read and understand our history.” Um, what? pic.twitter.com/hk1ZHpUSOv — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 28, 2019

“I think young people are more informed and dynamic than their predecessors,” she said.

The freshman congresswoman then patted young Americans on the back for their activism, implying this is a new development for American political engagement. –READ MORE