AOC Struggles to Explain How Cashing in on Her ‘Tax the Rich’ Merch Isn’t Capitalism or Something

On Monday, PJ Media’s Bryan Preston reported that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (AOC) campaign invested $1.4 million in political merchandise such as t-shirts with the slogans “AOC,” “Tax the Rich,” and “Fight for our Future.” The campaign paid the political merchandise firm Financial Innovations to create the merchandise, and it remains unclear how much money her campaign makes out of the deal. After this revelation, AOC struggled to explain how her use of the capitalist system to raise money does not dirty her hands in the muck of capitalism, or something.

Former White House press secretary and Newsmax host Sean Spicer noted that AOC is “using capitalism to push socialism.”

AOC shot back, noting that her use of the capitalist system isn’t capitalism because it isn’t eeeevil or something.

“Not sure if you know this Sean, but transactions aren’t capitalism. Capitalism is a system that prioritizes profit at any & all human/enviro cost,” AOC claimed. “But our shop is unionized, doesn’t operate for profit,& funds projects like free tutoring, food programs,& local organizing.”

Not sure if you know this Sean, but transactions aren’t capitalism. Capitalism is a system that prioritizes profit at any & all human/enviro cost. But fwiw our shop is unionized, doesn’t operate for profit,& funds projects like free tutoring, food programs,& local organizing.🌱 https://t.co/RPnMlg0mpS — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 19, 2021

Yet capitalism is not inherently evil. In fact, the beauty of the free-market system is the very fact that it allows producers and entrepreneurs to use their own businesses as they see fit, rather than having their business decisions dictated by the government. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --