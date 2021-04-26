AOC Slams Republicans For Using ‘Statistics’ And ‘Studies’ To Debunk Her Green New Deal Claims

Celebrating “Earth Day,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Republicans for using “statistics and studies” in their opposition to her Green New Deal proposals, which included the widespread abandonment of fossil fuels in favor of “green” energy.

“Happy Earth Day!” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “Here’s a friendly reminder from this morning’s committee hearing that investing in sustainable energy sources now makes more financial sense than spending billions to repair fossil fuel infrastructure after each climate disaster.”

Happy #EarthDay! Here’s a friendly reminder from this morning’s committee hearing that investing in sustainable energy sources now makes more financial sense than spending billions to repair fossil fuel infrastructure after each climate disaster. pic.twitter.com/EsLoNqlQ2K — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@RepAOC) April 22, 2021

In the attached video, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez begins, “We’ve heard a lot of, frankly, fantastic stories about what we would do if we actually commit to saving our planet.”

“We have heard that it is a socialist conspiracy takeover to bring down climate emissions below the IPCC report of 1.5 degrees Celsius,” the congresswoman continued. “We have heard that it will cause electricity bills to skyrocket and prompt families to pay hundreds of dollars a month in their normal electricity bills.”

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez then continued to reject the conservative use of “statistics” and “studies” to criticize her proposals.

“But that doesn’t actually compare, you know, while we see these statistics and these studies by Republican and conservative and pro-lobbyist think tanks develop these theoretical ideas of what nightmares could potentially await us if we actually stewarded our future, they fail to acknowledge what’s happening right now.” – READ MORE

