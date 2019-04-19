AOC says she’ll sign Tlaib’s Trump impeachment resolution in wake of Mueller probe

Hours after the Department of Justice on Thursday released a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez committed to adding her name to an impeachment resolution aimed at President Trump.

The New York Democrat revealed her intentions on Twitter, vowing to sign onto the resolution put forward by fellow freshman lawmaker Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., last month.

The proposal calls on the House Judiciary Committee to probe whether or not the president committed any offenses that rise to the level of impeachment.

Mueller’s report is clear in pointing to Congress’ responsibility in investigating obstruction of justice by the President.



It is our job as outlined in Article 1, Sec 2, Clause 5 of the US Constitution.



As such, I’ll be signing onto @RashidaTlaib’s impeachment resolution. https://t.co/CgPZJiULOL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 18, 2019

In announcing her decision, Ocasio-Cortez addressed the report, writing it "is clear in pointing to Congress' responsibility in investigating obstruction of justice by the President."