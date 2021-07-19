AOC says progressives will ‘tank’ infrastructure bill without bold climate change provisions

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said Thursday that progressives will “tank” the bipartisan infrastructure bill if Democrats don’t also pass a spending package that includes provisions on climate change, jobs and other liberal priorities.

“House progressives are standing up. We will tank the bipartisan infrastructure bill unless we will also pass the reconciliation bill,” the New York Democrat said during a virtual town hall, according to Bloomberg News.

In a late-night announcement Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Budget Committee had reached an agreement to allot $3.5 trillion for the spending package that would complete President Biden’s infrastructure plan.

“You add that to the $600 billion in a bipartisan plan and you get to $4.1 trillion, which is very, very close to what President Biden has asked us for,” Schumer said. “Every major program that President Biden has asked us for is funded in a robust way.”

The congresswoman called the reconciliation package an “enormous victory.”

“This bill is absolutely a progressive victory,” she said, according to NY1 in New York City. “If it wasn’t for progressives in the House, we probably would be stuck with that tiny, pathetic bipartisan bill alone.”- READ MORE

