AOC Says Minimum Wage Should Be $24 An Hour As Democrats Having Trouble Passing $15 Hike

Far-left socialist Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claimed on MSNBC that the minimum wage should be $24 per hour.

As Senate Democrats try to fit a $15 minimum wage hike into the $1.9 trillion dollar COVID relief package, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) criticized some Democrats for not supporting Progressive’s demand for the measure.

Saying that opponents of the minimum wage increase were “living in a dystopian capitalist nightmare,” AOC took it a step further on MSNBC.

She stated that, “when you take the minimum wage from several decades ago and you actually account for inflation and productivity gains to today, it should really be $24 an hour.”

“It is deeply, deeply shameful that we are even having this conversation. When you take the minimum wage from several decades ago and account for inflation and productivity gains, it should be $24 an hour.” ~ @AOC @RepAOC pic.twitter.com/BUa7P1TPAS — 🌈 (@MagicZoetrope) March 2, 2021

She went on to say that Democrats must understand “how deep of a compromise $15 an hour is,” including a multi-year phase in.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --