AOC, Sanders Ignore Moderate Dems Trying to Reel Them in on the Green New Deal: ‘No Middle Ground Is Right’

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) made it clear that they have no patience for those trying to take a moderate position on the Green New Deal.

Because of this conflict within the Democratic voter base, 2020 candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden have tried to find a “middle ground” on climate policy that would show serious concern for the planet without tanking the U.S. economy.

Unfortunately for Biden, the left-wing of the Democratic Party isn’t interested in a middle ground. Ocasio-Cortez — who was called the “future” of the party by Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez — came out swinging against Biden’s attempt to find a middle ground.

During a speech Monday night at Howard University, Ocasio-Cortez told the crowd, “No middle ground is right.”

“I will be damned if the same politicians who refused to act then are going to come back today and say we need a ‘middle-of-the-road’ approach to save our lives. That is too much for me.”

Sanders echoed this position at a recent campaign stop