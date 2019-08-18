AOC ‘Quit’ Facebook in April, Spent $480,000 on Ads in 90 Days

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) is continuing a massive fundraising blitz on Facebook, despite her campaign having $1.4 million cash on hand at the end of last quarter and the added advantage of running her 2020 campaign as an incumbent without a challenger.

In April, Ocasio-Cortez told a Yahoo News podcast that she was quitting her own private use of the platform. The Washington Post reported at the time “the New York Democrat said she stopped using her Facebook account and was scaling back on all social media, which she described as a ‘public health risk’ because it can lead to ‘increased isolation, depression, anxiety, addiction, escapism.'”

Political advertising data from Facebook spanning the last 30 days shows Ocasio-Cortez spent over $130,000 on the social media network, almost all of it seeking campaign contributions, and currently has 490 active advertisements.

Data from the last 90 days shows the AOC campaign was just shy of spending $480,000 with Facebook. – READ MORE