AOC questions ‘free speech’ in reaction to video likening her to Kim Jong Un and Fidel Castro

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has come out swinging after a minor-league baseball team aired a Memorial Day tribute video grouping her with the likes of communist dictators and other “enemies of freedom.”

The freshman congresswoman reacted by saying such “hateful messages” provoke a “flood of death threats” against her and questioning “those who believe in ‘free speech.'”

All of this is to say that words matter, and can have consequences for safety.



For those who believe in “free speech”: whose free speech do you believe in?



Bc some folks using free speech to defend racism are also supporting folks passing laws to allow running over protesters. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 28, 2019

During a doubleheader Monday, the Fresno Grizzlies played a patriotic video that was set to the words of the late President Ronald Reagan’s 1981 inaugural address. Ocasio-Cortez’s image was displayed during a part where the president referred to “enemies of freedom,” along with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and deceased Cuban Communist leader Fidel Castro.

