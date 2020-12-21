AOC Promotes Prostitution: ‘Sex Work Is Work’

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) promoted prostitution on Tuesday, declaring so-called “sex work” “work” — a common phrase used among advocates of “sex work.”

“Sex work is work,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Twitter, retweeting a Rolling Stone magazine story that accused the New York Post of “shaming” a 23-year-old paramedic for turning to solicitation subscription website OnlyFans.

“The federal gov has done almost nothing to help people in months,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote. “We must pass stimulus checks, UI, small biz relief, hospital funding, etc.”

“Keep the focus of shame there,” AOC added, “not on marginalizing people surviving a pandemic without help.”

Ironically, the Democratic lawmaker is a proponent of strict lockdown measures, which have caused the destruction of countless small businesses and grown mega-corporations like Amazon. – READ MORE

