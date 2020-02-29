AOC Pounds Table, Cites Her ‘Faith’ To Rail Against Conservative Christians’ ‘Bigotry And Discrimination’ (VIDEO)

During a House Oversight Committee hearing held Thursday on “The Administration’s Religious Liberty Assault on LGBTQ Rights,” far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) cited her own personal faith to attack conservative Christians who advocate for religious liberty, comparing them to slave owners and white supremacists and claiming that they lean on the First Amendment only to advance “bigotry and discrimination.”

“I am experiencing this hearing, and I’m struggling whether I respond or launch into this question as a legislator or from the perspective of a woman of faith,” stated the radical congresswoman.

“It’s very difficult to sit here and listen to arguments in the long history of this country of using scripture and weaponizing and abusing scripture to justify bigotry,” Ocasio-Cortez continued. “White supremacists have done it, those who justified slavery did it, those who fought against integration did it, and we’re seeing it today.”

The far-left congresswoman suggested Christ would be against religious liberty; He would be “maligned as a radical and rejected from these doors,” she claimed. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --