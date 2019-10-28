AOC Links White People To Her Grandfather’s Death

On Wednesday, far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) linked the death of her grandfather to white people.

According to the socialist’s logic, “predominantly white” corporations and communities have set climate change in motion with their fossil fuel admissions; climate change apparently caused and/or amped up Hurricane Maria, a devastating Puerto Rico storm in 2017; AOC’s grandfather died in the aftermath of the storm, ergo: white people are connected to, if not the cause of, his death.

“[T]he people that are producing climate change, the folks that are responsible for the largest amount of emissions, or communities, or corporations, they tend to be predominantly white, correct?” the 29-year-old asked during a House Oversight and Government Reform subcommittee hearing on civil rights and civil liberties, according to The Washington Examiner.

“Yes, and every study backs that up I know no one is intentionally trying to kill people and hurt people,” National Wildlife Federation’s Mustafa Ali answered the NYC rep.

“My own grandfather died in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria,” Ocasio-Cortez highlighted.

“We can’t act as though the inertia and history of colonization doesn’t play a role in this,” she added. – READ MORE