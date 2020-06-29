AOC: ‘Latinos are black…we run an entire racial spectrum’ (VIDEO)

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) said Monday that “Latinos are black,” while calling for “conversations are ‘colorism'” in response to questions about racism in the Latino community.

During an interview with Telemundo, the self-described democratic socialist was asked, “What do you think the Latinx community should do to stop racism among them and among other races?”

Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez replied, “A lot of times I’ll hear people say, ‘OK, this is about Black Lives Matter, what about Latinos?’ and I always say, Latinos are black! We are Afro-Latina, and we run an entire racial spectrum.”

She continued, “We have to have conversations around ‘colorism,’ and we have to have conversations about the African and indigenous roots from which we come and how that’s reflected in systems of power, wealth inequality, and frankly, our political system.” – READ MORE

