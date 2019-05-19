AOC invokes Bible, taunts ‘religious right’ about interest rates, punishing women and ‘queer people,’ and trying to ‘outlaw sex’

Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) used the Bible to make the case for her legislation to cap interest rates Thursday, while also accusing the “religious right” of punishing women and “queer people” and attempting to “outlaw sex.”

To promote the bill, she retweeted a Vox article outlining the plan with a message that “Usury — aka high interest — happens to be explicitly denounced in the Bible (& many other religions).”

She then mocked Christian legislators, adding, “Looking forward to having the religious right uphold their principles + sign my bill” with a smiling emoji donning a halo.

Usury – aka high interest – happens to be explicitly denounced in the Bible (& in many other religions).



Looking forward to having the religious right uphold their principles + sign onto my bill. 😇



Unless of course they’re only invoking religion to punish women + queer people. https://t.co/h7FxTaMxKb — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 17, 2019

Abortion bans aren’t just about controlling women’s bodies.



They’re about controlling women’s sexuality. Owning women.



From limiting birth control to banning comprehensive sex ed, US religious fundamentalists are working hard to outlaw sex that falls outside their theology. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 16, 2019

“Unless of course, they’re only invoking religion to punish women + queer people,” the representative from New York added in a political dig. – READ MORE