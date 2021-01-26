AOC: I Didn’t Attend Biden’s Inauguration In Part Because I Don’t ‘Feel Safe’ Around Republicans

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said during an interview on Thursday night that part of the reason that she did not attend President Joe Biden’s inauguration was because she does not feel safe around Republicans.

“You knew that people would ask why you weren’t there,” CNN host Chris Cuomo said. “This was a good cause, from your perspective, of dealing with your constituency. But this was supposed to be a show of force, and unity, and you weren’t there. Explain it.”

“Yeah, you know, I think we also had very real security concerns as well, as you mentioned earlier,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We still don’t yet feel safe around other Members of Congress and—”

“How many are ‘We?’” Cuomo pressed.

“I think a very considerable amount,” Ocasio-Cortez answered. “A lot of members do not feel safe. In fact, just today–”

“You really think that colleagues of yours in Congress, may do you dirty?” Cuomo asked.

"Yes, well, one just tried to bring a gun on the floor of the House today," she responded. "I believe it was Representative Andy Harris of Maryland. He tried to bring in a gun on to the House floor. For individuals who don't know, guns are not allowed in the District of Columbia. And certainly the House floor is, there are separate House rules that prohibit the bringing in of firearms. Now, these are rules that date back to the Civil War. And these are individuals that are trying to sneak firearms either illegally or in direct violation of House rules. Why does a member of Congress need to sneak a gun on to the House floor?"

