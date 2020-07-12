AOC has zero sympathy for people who get ‘cancelled,’ says they’re just entitled and ‘unliked’

On Thursday, Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) made fun of people who are getting “cancelled,” characterizing them as being entitled and “unliked.”

Responding to an open letter in Harper’s Magazine defending “open debate,” AOC shared a series of tweets defending the idea of “cancel culture,” a bullying tactic used by left-wing activists to destroy political opponents who disagree with them.

The term “cancel culture” comes from entitlement – as though the person complaining has the right to a large, captive audience,& one is a victim if people choose to tune them out. Odds are you’re not actually cancelled, you’re just being challenged, held accountable, or unliked. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 10, 2020

“People who are actually ‘cancelled’ don’t get their thoughts published and amplified in major outlets. This has been a public service announcement,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “The term ‘cancel culture’ comes from entitlement – as though the person complaining has the right to a large, captive audience,& one is a victim if people choose to tune them out. Odds are you’re not actually cancelled, you’re just being challenged, held accountable, or unliked.” – READ MORE

