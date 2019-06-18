AOC Gets Blasted for ‘Disgusting’ Claim That US Is ‘Running Concentration Camps on Our Southern Border’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is receiving backlash after she claimed the Trump administration’s detention facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border are “exactly” like concentration camps.
In a live video Monday evening, the self-described Democratic socialist took a swipe at President Donald Trump as she called him “fascist.”
“The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps,” Ocasio-Cortez said.
She continued:
"If that doesn't bother you… I want to talk to the people that are concerned enough with humanity to say that 'never again' means something. […] I don't use those words lightly. I don't use those words to just throw bombs. I use that word because that is what an administration that creates concentration camps is. A presidency that creates concentration camps is fascist and it's very difficult to say that."