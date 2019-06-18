AOC Gets Blasted for ‘Disgusting’ Claim That US Is ‘Running Concentration Camps on Our Southern Border’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) is receiving backlash after she claimed the Trump administration’s detention facilities at the U.S.-Mexico border are “exactly” like concentration camps.

In a live video Monday evening, the self-described Democratic socialist took a swipe at President Donald Trump as she called him “fascist.”

“The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are. They are concentration camps,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Ocasio-Cortez falsely claims Trump is operating concentration camps, compares the situation to the Holocaust: “The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are. … ‘Never Again’ means something … we need to do something about it” pic.twitter.com/F2MmZ8y2dT — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 18, 2019

She continued: