AOC Demonizes Business Owners: They’re Lazy Slave Owners, Employees ‘Literally Dying’ (VIDEO)

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) repeatedly demonized successful business owners in an interview during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event on Monday, literally arguing that business owners were lazy slave owners who profit off the backs of minorities who are “dying” because the business owners are successful.

Ocasio-Cortez made the extreme remarks when she was asked why successful business owners were “the enemy of health care.”

“Well, you didn’t make those widgets, did you?” Ocasio-Cortez began. “Because you employed thousands of people and paid them less than a living wage to make those widgets for you. You didn’t make those widgets.”

AOC on why successful businessmen don’t deserve their wealth: “You didn’t make those widgets! You sat on a couch while thousands of people were paid modern day slave wages, and in some cases real modern-day slavery; you made that money off the backs of undocumented people …” pic.twitter.com/Y2w3nSfezo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 20, 2020

"You sat on a couch while thousands of people were paid modern day slave wages, and in some cases real slave, real modern-day slavery, uh, depending on where you are in terms of food production," Ocasio-Cortez claimed. "You made that money off the backs of undocumented people. You made that money off the backs of black and brown people being paid under a living wage."