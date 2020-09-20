AOC: Democrats Should ‘Radicalize And Fight’ Following Ginsburg’s Death

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told her 6.6 million Instagram followers last night that Democrats should ‘radicalize and fight’ following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“Let this moment radicalize you,” she said. “Let this moment really put everything into stark focus. Because this election has always been about the fight of and for our lives.”

“I need you to be ready,” she added.

AOC also mourned the loss of Ginsburg in a Friday night tweet, writing “It is heartbreaking that in her final moments she was, as are many others, preoccupied with what would happen after her passing” – before telling her followers hours later to radicalize and fight.

“No president is the answer,” continued the New York Democratic socialist. “You are the answer. Mass movements are the answer.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --