AOC Declares That Republicans Who Vote Against Impeaching Trump Will Bear a ‘Stain’ for ‘Rest of Their Lives’ (VIDEO)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), the freshman progressive Democrat, showed her support on Tuesday for the House Judiciary Committee’s impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump.

She added that Senate Republicans who “knowingly vote against impeachment of this president, knowing his corruption,” will “have that stain on their careers the rest of their lives.”

“Once the House impeaches, the House has impeached the president,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters on Tuesday — despite the fact that that there hasn’t been a full impeachment vote in the House.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on potential impeachment inquiry: “I want to see every Republican go on the record and knowingly vote against impeachment of this president knowing his corruption, having it on the record … because this is outrageous to protect the amount of lawlessness.” pic.twitter.com/FCGzNeiccI — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 10, 2019

“If they want to fail it, then I want to see every Republican go on the record and knowingly vote against impeachment of this president, knowing his corruption, so that they can have that stain on their careers the rest of their lives because this is outrageous to protect the amount of lawlessness,” she also said. – READ MORE