AOC Declares She ‘Will Not Apologize’ For Saying Cruz Tried ‘To Get Me Killed’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) “will not apologize” for telling Senator Ted Cruz, “You almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago.”

Far-left Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told the New York Post that she “will not apologize” for her tweet late last month in which she said of Senator Ted Cruz, “You almost had me murdered 3 weeks ago.”

According to the Post, AOC made the comments at a press conference in Queens on Monday.

In the video, which is garbled in the beginning, you can see a reporter say “Ted… (unintelligible) he, he tried to have you murdered at Capitol, at the Capitol riots.”

AOC responds, “That’s not the quote and I will not apologize for what I said.”

“Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told The Post on Monday that she’s not going to apologize to Sen. Ted Cruz for accusing him of nearly having her ‘murdered’ during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot,” the New York Post reported. – READ MORE

